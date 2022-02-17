13 Dead After Falling Into Well At Wedding In UP's Kushinagar; PM Announces Ex Gratia

In an unfortunate turn of events from Uttar Pradesh, 13 people have tragically lost their lives after falling into a well during wedding celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Wednesday. The incident which took place in the Nebua Naurangia area of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh occurred when 13 people, all women and girls gathered for a wedding ceremony were sitting on a slab of a well.

However, after being unable to bear the load, the slab broke and all of them fell into the well further resulting in the tragic incident. Earlier, eleven people were confirmed dead, while two were seriously injured. However, the two are now to have succumbed to their injuries taking the total death toll to 13. Meanwhile, many are said to be injured and are undergoing treatment.

Briefing on the same, Akhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur zone spoke to the media and said that 13 women have died in the incident which took place last night around 8:30 PM in the Nebua Naurangia area of Kushinagar. " The incident happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke", he added.

An ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh has been announced for the families for each of the person killed in the incident, informed S Rajalingam, District Magistrate of Kushinagar.

PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath condole loss of lives in the tragic incident

While an investigation is currently underway and police officials are on the spot to probe the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deeply condoled the incident and further expressed his grief over the tragedy. Tweeting in Hindi, he said that the local administration has been providing all the necessary help.

उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर में हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इसमें जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन हर संभव मदद में जुटा है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2022

Similarly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also shared on Koo that he has further directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations followed by proper treatment accordingly. "UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ji has deeply condoled the death of people in the accident of falling in the well in Nebua Naurangiya police station area of Kushinagar. He has directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured", the CMO tweeted.

