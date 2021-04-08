Uttar Pradesh: Blast In Cracker Factory In Bijnor, 5 Killed

In a tragic happening, a blast took place in a cracker factory, charring five people to death in the Bijnor city of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The blast took place in the evening hours, after which the fire brigade was immediately informed, but by the time they reached the site and tried to douse the fire, five workers were already charred to death while many others had sustained injuries.

As per reports, the factory was situated in a residential area. The owner of the factory, who claimed to have a license for manufacturing crackers, has been arrested on charges of putting human life in danger and causing death due to negligence.

On receiving the news, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath directed the concerned authority to conduct a proper investigation to ascertain the exact cause leading to the incident, so that the ones responsible can be punished.

