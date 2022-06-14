Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Supreme Plywood Godown In Kanpur; 6 Fire Tenders To Spot

In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out in Kanpur’s godown in the Sitala market on Tuesday morning which later created havoc in the area.

Chief Fire Officer of Kanpur MP Singh on Tuesday morning said, “Fire broke out at Supreme Plywood godown at about 3 am this morning in the Sitala market area of Kanpur. It has been controlled to an extent, about six fire tenders at the spot and two more are on the way.”

Kanpur, UP | Fire broke out at 'Supreme Plywood' (godown) at about 3 (am) this morning, in Sitala market. It has been controlled to an extent, about 6 fire tenders at the spot, two more on the way: MP Singh, Chief Fire Officer pic.twitter.com/1c38IE08bk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 14, 2022

Later, the flames created chaos in the area with people trying to escape from the fire. However, six fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is being investigated in the Jajmaun Police station area of Kanpur.

Chief Fire Officer MP Singh said that the fire took place at around 3:10 am. He got the information from the control room. “The cause of the fire at the Supreme Plywood is uncertain. However, a probe has been initiated in the case,” MP Singh added.

Recently, A fire broke out at a bank inside Supreme Court premises on Thursday, June 7. After the incident was reported, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was completely brought under control, said Delhi Fire Service. The information regarding a fire at the UCO bank branch in Supreme Court was received around 9:10 AM and the fire brigade team doused the flames by 10:05 AM.

Images: ANI