Bus Carrying Migrant Workers Overturns In UP's Hamirpur; 11 Injured Rushed To Hospital

A bus carrying migrant workers overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur early morning on Monday. According to sources, the bus carrying 31 passengers including women and children overturned on the state highway after the truck driver dozed off and lost control over the vehicle. At least 12 people have been injured in the accident and they have been taken to the district hospital by the local police.

The bus carrying the migrants from Noida to Mahoba city in Bundelkhand region overturned near the City Forest of Sadar Kotwali area.

String of accidents

In another similar incident on Sunday, 11 migrant labourers travelling from Himachal Pradesh to Bihar were injured after their bus was hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said. Four of the injured are critical and have been referred to the district hospital from Fazilnagar community health centre, while seven were discharged after treatment and sent home in the same bus. The bus was carrying 25 migrants workers.

A police sub-inspector and seven constables were on Sunday suspended for negligence in discharging duty in connection with the Auraiya road accident in Uttar Pradesh in which the death toll rose to 26 with another man succumbing to injuries, police said.

Twenty-four migrant workers were declared dead on Saturday early morning when a trailer truck carrying sacks of lime along with people rammed into the back of a stationary truck with many migrant workers sitting in it near a roadside eatery on the national highway in Auraiya. Later in the day, another man succumbed to his injuries.

CM Yogi directs officials

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked state officials to set up teams in every police station area to ensure that no migrant worker travels on foot or bike or in any unsafe mode in Uttar Pradesh. The directive came amid rising cases of migrants losing their lives in road accidents while marching back home.

Yogi Adityanath said food and water should be provided to the migrants as soon as they enter the state and added that they should be medically screened. Arrangements for a vehicle to send them to their respective destinations should be made if they are found fit, the CM told officials.

(With agency inputs)