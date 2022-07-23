Uttar Pradesh: Six Mowed To Death By Speeding Truck During 'Kanwar Yatra', One Injured

In an unfortunate turn of events that took place during the 'Kanwar Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, six people were killed after they were run over by a speeding truck when they were en route to Bhopal from Haridwar. The incident took place near the Sadabad Police Station in Hathras at around 2:15 AM.

While five people immediately died on the spot, one person who was seriously injured succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

UP | 5 dead after Kanwar devotees from MP's Gwalior were mowed down by a truck in Hathras district during early hours, today pic.twitter.com/8UZjFzZMJM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 23, 2022

Speaking on the same, Additional Director General of Police, Agra Zone, Rajeev Krishna told day ANI that the Kanwar devotees were mowed down by the truck early in the early hours of Saturday when they were on their way to Gwalior. Furthermore, while stating that an investigation is presently underway, the ADGP asserted that the driver of the truck has been identified and will be nabbed soon.

In a statement issued by the Hathras Police, it said that two people were rushed to the hospital in an injured state, however, one succumbed due to injuries.

"On the information of the road accident that took place under the Sadabad police station, the injured were immediately sent to the hospital by the police, and the dead bodies were sent to the mortuary for post-mortem. On the basis of the complaint of the family members, necessary legal action is being taken by registering the case under relevant sections", it added.

Kanwar Yatra

The annual pilgrimage is undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva, also known as 'Kanwariyas'. Kanwar Yatra is held every year where devotees visit multiple religious places including Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of the Ganges and then worship Lord Shiva with the same.

Notably, the yatra has been resumed after a gap of 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Expecting a huge footfall, necessary measures have been adopted by the institution.

In view of the yatra, educational institutions including all schools in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad will remain close on July 25 and 26 while schools in Haridwar and Meerut will also remain closed on July 26 and 27 respectively. The decision has been taken as the pilgrims will remain out on the streets to proceed towards the temple to offer prayers.



Image: ANI