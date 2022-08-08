Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader’s Car Hit And Dragged By Truck For 500 Metres In Mainpuri; Watch

In a tragic incident, Samajwadi Party district president Devendra Singh Yadav’s car was hit by a truck and was dragged for about 500 metres in Mainpuri city of Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday night.

#WATCH A truck dragged the car of SP District President Devendra Singh Yadav for about 500 meters in UP's Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/86qujRmENr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

SP Manipuri Kamlesh Dikshit said, “Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway.”

Devendra Singh Yadav is the SP district president in the area. According to sources, he was alone in the car when the incident took place on Sunday night. Police informed that Yadav has not suffered any serious injuries and a probe has been initiated against the driver.