Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader’s Car Hit And Dragged By Truck For 500 Metres In Mainpuri; Watch

A truck hit & dragged Samajwadi Party district president Devendra Singh Yadav’s car for about 500 metres in Mainpuri city of Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday night.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Samajwadi Party

Image: Twitter@ANI


In a tragic incident, Samajwadi Party district president Devendra Singh Yadav’s car was hit by a truck and was dragged for about 500 metres in Mainpuri city of Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday night.

SP Manipuri Kamlesh Dikshit said, “Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway.”

READ | BJP's Aparna Yadav backs Shivpal Yadav against SP's claims of atrocities in Uttar Pradesh

Devendra Singh Yadav is the SP district president in the area. According to sources, he was alone in the car when the incident took place on Sunday night. Police informed that Yadav has not suffered any serious injuries and a probe has been initiated against the driver.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan hospitalised after difficulty in breathing; condition stable
READ | Uttar Pradesh: Authorities attach property of Mukhtar Ansari's wife in Ghazipur
READ | Uttar Pradesh Police raids residence of Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari in Lucknow
First Published:
COMMENT