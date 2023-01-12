Uttar Pradesh: Student Cycling Home Hit By Tractor, Dies

An 11-year-old student was killed and another seriously injured when their bicycle was hit by a tractor trolley in Dharhara village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened Wednesday in the Ubhaon Police Station area when Sumit and 10 years old Vishwakant were returning home on a bicycle after attending coaching classes.

The tractor that hit them was loaded with soil, police said.

Villagers rushed the two to the government hospital in Sier where the doctors declared Sumit dead.

Vishwakant was in a critical condition and was referred to the district hospital, police said.

Sumit’s body has been for post mortem, police said.

The tractor driver ran away after the incident, they added.