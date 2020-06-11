UP: Rapid Testing TruNet Machines To Be Installed To Reach Capacity Of 20,000 Tests Daily

In a significant development in combatting the COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh government would install TruNet machines in all the 75 districts of the state by June 15 in order to enable rapid testing for the deadly virus. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised on increasing the testing capacity and to control the death rate in UP due to the virus

"To get quick COVID-19 test results, the state government is providing TruNet machines on priority basis in all the 75 districts," Adityanath said in an Unlock 1 review meeting on Thursday as he emphasised on increasing the testing capacity of the state to quickly detect the COVID-19. The chief minister also noted the need to observe the functioning of COVID as well as non-COVID hospitals.

One TruNet machine is said to have the capacity of conducting 50 tests on a daily basis. CM's aircraft was flown to Goa on Tuesday to bring back a consignment of TruNet machines and 14 such machines have already reached Lucknow on Wednesday in the first phase of the procurement. As per reports, the government aims to reach a target of 20,000 tests on a daily basis with the help of these machines by 30 June.

READ | PM Modi Eyes 'big Turning Point' For India Despite Many Covid-time Challenges; Lists Them

READ | Construction Of 2-storey Ram Mandir In Ayodhya To Begin Soon; Design Details Accessed

Lucknow: The govt aircraft of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, carrying 14 TrueNet machines from Goa, reached Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport today. These machines will be installed at 14 medical colleges of the state and will be used for #COVID19 testing. pic.twitter.com/vqOlbZk4Qw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2020

READ | Gehlot In Trouble? Rajasthan CM & KC Venugopal To Meet MLAs Amid Poaching Claim Versus BJP

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Reports Nearly 10,000 New Cases; Death Toll At 8,102

In view of the mass migration that took place during the COVID-19 lockdown, the state government is striving to provide employment opportunities to its citizens as well as those who have returned to the state due to lockdown. As many as 10 lakh fresh job opportunities would be generated in the state in the next six months, as per the action plan chocked out by the state government.

Even as the lockdown has been eased despite the growing COVID-19 infections, the chief minister has instructed the officials to continue spreading awareness among the citizens by means of public address systems, regarding the preventive measures against COVID-19. He also directed the state officials to take precautionary measures like providing PPE kits to the frontline workers such as police personnel among others.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 11,610 COVID-19 infections as on date, of which 6,871 are active while 321 have succumbed to the virus, which brings the state's tally of active cases to 4,418. However, despite being the largest state in the country, Uttar Pradesh seems to be doing better than other states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu which have been witnessing an alarming rise in the number of infections by the day.

(With ANI inputs)