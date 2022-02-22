Uttarakhand: 14 Dead As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia

In an unfortunate incident, fourteen people were reported dead after their vehicle fell into a gorge near Sukhidhang Reetha Sahib road in Uttarakhand's Champawat district on Tuesday, February 22. Two other people who were injured in the accident have been taken to a hospital. A team of the State Disaster Response Force rushed to the accident site for rescue and relief work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer his condolences. Stating that the local administration was engaged in relief and rescue work, PM Modi wrote in Hindi, "The accident in Champawat, Uttarakhand is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who have died in this. Local administration is engaged in relief and rescue work".

PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to an accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

according to Kumaon Deputy Inspector General of Police Nilesh Anand Bharne, the group was returning after attending a wedding when the unfortunate accident occurred.

Similar accidents in Uttarkhand

In October 2021, several people lost their lives in two similar accidents in Uttarkhand. Five tourists from West Bengal were killed and 15 were injured in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district after their vehicle overturned near Betop drain of Farsali and fell into a gorge after colliding with another car.

In another incident, 13 people were reported dead while many others were left injured after the utility bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Chakrata. PM Modi had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who were injured in the incident.

Two tourists found dead in Uttarakhand

Earlier on January 3, two tourists were found dead at a snow-laden alpine meadow in Chamoli district. Tourists identified as Sanjiv Gupta (50) and Sinsa Gupta (35) were from Mumbai, Joshimath station house officer Rajendra Singh Kholia said. The police further informed that Sanjiv and Sinsa on December 31, 2021, had travelled to Auli, a famous skiing destination in the state, by a ropeway.

(Image: ANI)