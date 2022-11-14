Uttarakhand Bus Accident Kills 2, Injures Dozens Of Students; CM Announces Rs 2L Ex-gratia

'Children's Day' on November 14 turned tragic after two, including, one student died in a bus accident in Sitarnagar of the Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand. According to Republic's sources, the bus was on a tour with seven teachers and 58 students of the Vaidya Ram Sudhi Secondary School when it collided with a truck while returning from Nanakmatta. The collision at around 4:30 pm caused the bus to overturn and claimed the lives of a student named Jyotsana and a teacher Lata Gangvar on their way to the hospital.

Apart from the two deceased, around 20-25 students have been severely injured whereas other students and teachers have sustained minor injuries. All the survivors were transported to the nearest hospital where their treatment is underway. In the pictures that emerged from the accident site, the bus was seen being towed by a crane while the survivors surrounded the damaged vehicle. The victims were also seen being carefully shifted into the ambulance which carried them to the nearest hospital.

Uttarakhand CM announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

नयागांव भट्टे (सितारगंज) में वेदराम स्कूल, किच्छा की बस के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। हादसे में 2 लोगों के निधन एवं कई छात्राओं के घायल होने की अत्यंत पीड़ादायक सूचना मिली है। प्रशासन द्वारा सभी घायलों को उपचार हेतु नजदीकी अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 14, 2022

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his grief over the Sitarganj bus accident and has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident. He also promised free treatment for those injured in the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's families.

"Sad news has been received about the accident of the bus of Vedaram School, Kichha in Nayagaon Bhatte (Sitarganj). Very sad information has been received about the death of 2 people and injuries to many girl students in the accident. All the injured have been sent by the administration to the nearest hospital for treatment (sic)," the CM tweeted. "I pray to God to place the departed souls at my feet and for the speedy recovery of all the children."

नयागांव भट्टे (सितारगंज) में वेदराम स्कूल, किच्छा की बस के दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हादसे की मजिस्ट्रियल जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं, साथ ही सरकार मृतकों के परिजनों को कुल ₹2 लाख रुपए का मुआवजा व घायलों को निःशुल्क उपचार उपलब्ध करवाएगी। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 14, 2022

"A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the unfortunate accident of bus of Vedaram School, Kichha at Nayagaon Bhatte (Sitarganj), along with the government will provide a total compensation of ₹ 2 lakhs to the next of kin of the deceased and free treatment to the injured (sic)," he wrote in a second tweet.