In a tragic incident, a bus carrying around 45-50 people fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday; 25 people have been found dead and 21 others have been rescued, according to DGP Ashok Kumar.

On Tuesday, a bus carrying a wedding procession of around 45-50 people met with a tragic accident when it fell into a gorge near Simdi village in Birokhal block in Pauri Garhwal district. Immediately after getting the information, police officials rushed to the spot. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also reached the site and started the search and rescue operations.

In the rescue operation that started on Tuesday, 21 people have been rescued so far by the SDRF teams and police. However, unfortunately, 25 people have been found dead. "25 people found dead in the Pauri Garhwal bus accident that took place last night in the Birokhal area of ​​Dhumakot. Police and SDRF rescued 21 people overnight; the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals," Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said, ANI reported. The rescued ones who have suffered injuries have been shifted to the nearest hospital for further treatment.

Uttarakhand | 25 people found dead in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night in Birokhal area of ​​Dhumakot. Police & SDRF rescued 21 people overnight; injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals: DGP Ashok Kumar



CM Dhami monitors the situation

Following the tragedy in Pauri Garhwal, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh on Tuesday rushed to the Disaster Management Department Center and reviewed the relief and rescue operation. "State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams mobilised for the accident spot. We are trying our best to take all the facilities to the accident spot. Local villagers helping in the rescue operation," Dhami said.

According to sources, the bus ferrying wedding guests was going from Lal Dhang to Kadatalla when the driver lost control of the speeding bus near Simdi band in Birokhal.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses grief

Calling the Pauri Garhwal bus accident in Uttarakhand "heart-wrenching", Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this incident.

Taking to his Twitter, Rajnath Singh said, "The bus accident in Pauri district of Uttarakhand is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this incident. May God give them the strength to bear this great loss. Those who are injured in this accident, I wish them well."