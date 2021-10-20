Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami's Convoy Car Washed Away In Floods, CM Marches On Foot

Amid rescue and relief operations due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's car was washed away on Wednesday during his visit to the disaster-affected areas. Ignoring the risks, the CM did a quick visit to Ground Zero.

In the calamity caused due to torrential rains in the state, CM Dhami had reached his constituency Khatima to inspect the disaster-prone areas. During this time, he escaped a major accident.

When Chief Minister Dhami was on his way to the flood prone areas in Pratappur-Nosar of ​​Khatima, one of the vehicles running in CM's fleet slipped from the road and got washed away in the flooded water.

However, the local villagers who were present on the spot at the time, rescued the police personnel sitting in the vehicle by getting them out of the water. All the policemen present in the car were rescued safely. After this, Khatima police officer Naresh Chauhan rescued the police jeep with the help of local people.

Uttarakhand CM inspects flood-hit areas in Khatima

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inspected the flood-hit areas of Khatima and interacted with the residents of the town. Dhami reached Khatima on a tractor. He was also accompanied by Ajay Bhatt, the Minister of State (MoS) for Defence and Lok Sabha MP from Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami was quoted by ANI as saying, "A lot of loss had occurred, especially to the farmers and the instructions had been issued to the administration to provide compensation for the same."

"Even though the weather is not helping us at all, we will still interact with the public, reach out to them and listen to their pain and grievances. The government is standing tall with its citizens. I urge everyone to not do any politics over such an unfortunate tragedy," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the situation in the flood-affected state. Further, he also directed BJP's Uttarakhand unit president Madan Kaushik to utilise the party workers and health volunteers for carrying out relief and rescue operations throughout the state.