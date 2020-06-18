Uttarakhand CM Pays Tributes To Kedarnath Flood Victims, Says Chardham Yatra Made Safer

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday paid tributes to the people killed in the 2013 Kedarnath floods disaster, during a virtual "Tribute and Prayer Meeting" organised by All India Uttarakhand Tragedy Victims Forum.

MoS for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who was among the survivors of the disaster, is the convenor of this forum. A tribute program for those who lost their lives in the Kedarnath disaster is organised annually.

CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said that thousands of people died prematurely in the horrific disaster seven years ago. While paying tribute to all those killed in the disaster, he prayed to Baba Kedar for the peace of the departed souls.

Kedarnath Dham stands tall again

"On this day, there was a terrible disaster in Kedarnath, in which many devotees lost their lives, the entire seven years have passed since that tragedy. During these years, Shri Kedarnath Dham was renovated under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The redesign of the divine and grand Kedarpuri is in front of us today. The Chardham Yatra has been made safer and more convenient than before," the Chief Minister said.

आज ही के दिन केदारनाथ में भीषण आपदा आई थी जिसमें कई श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने प्राण गँवाए, त्रासदी के उस मंजर को पूरे सात साल बीत गए हैं। इन वर्षों में मा.प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी के मार्गदर्शन में श्री केदारनाथ धाम का पुनर्निर्माण किया गया। pic.twitter.com/Fs3XfNbhFL — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) June 16, 2020

