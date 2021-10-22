Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami To Donate One-month Salary Amid Incessant Rains In State

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that he will contribute his entire salary for the month of October 2021 towards Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) in the wake of the natural calamity that struck the state recently. Incessant rains have created havoc in the northern state.

In a tweet, Dhami said, "In view of the natural calamity in the state, I have decided to donate my salary for the month of October 2021 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. In this regard, instructions have also been given to the Additional Chief Secretary, Secretariat Administration Department to take necessary action."

राज्य में आई प्राकृतिक आपदा के दृष्टिगत मैंने माह अक्टूबर, 2021 का अपना वेतन मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में देने का फैसला लिया है।



इस संबंध में अपर मुख्य सचिव, सचिवालय प्रशासन विभाग को आवश्यक कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश भी दे दिए हैं। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 22, 2021

Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings, overflowing rivers, landslides living hundreds of people stranded. The death toll in the started is more than 60 and over 11 people have been reported missing. Relief and rescue operations in the Kumaon region, which is the worst hit, is on, amid efforts to restore connectivity and shift people from vulnerable areas.

Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of rain-battered Uttarakhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the state's rain-ravaged areas to access the destruction that the state government has pegged at Rs 7,000 crore. The state recorded 192.2 mm rainfall from October 1-20 which is normally 35.3 mm. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that heavy rains in Uttarakhand were due to the interaction between western disturbance and the low pressure.

"The damage could have been more if this was not done. Timely mobilisation of search and rescue teams and the arrival of IAF helicopters to assist in rescue operations helped minimise the potential damage," the home minister said.

Meanwhile, Char Dham Yatra, which was temporarily ceased on October 18 due to heavy downpour alert, resumed for pilgrims leaving Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri from Rishikesh Chardham bus terminal and Haridwar bus stand. Helicopter services have also resumed for Kedarnath.

The state police in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) has set up a disaster-relief camp in Rudrapur for victims affected by floods in the area. SDRF paramedics also provided facilities such as check-ups for fever, blood pressure, sugar and free medicines to people.