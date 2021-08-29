Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey Of Disaster Affected Areas

On Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of disaster-hit areas in the Garhwal division of the state, which has been affected by heavy rain. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Uttarakhand CM informed that aerial survey of diaster-prone areas of Devprayag, Totaghati, Teen Dhara, Kaudiyala, Rishikesh, Ranipokhari, Narendranagar, Fakot and Chamba of Garhwal division was done.

Uttarakhand CM conducts aerial survey

The Uttarakhand CM conducted the aerial survey with Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, BJP State President Madan Kaushik and Chief Secretary SS Sandhu. District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar told ANI, "The repairing work has been started in the areas where the heavy rains caused destruction." Informing that 3 JCBs each have been pressed into action at the places where roads are blocked, Dhami said, "Our effort is to open these roads at the earliest."

National Highways blocked in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has been facing heavy rainfall over the past few days causing severe damage to property in the state, especially in Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Tehri, and Rishikesh. Water levels have also increased in rivers causing a flood-like situation. Furthermore, landslides triggered by heavy rains have blocked the Rishikesh-Gangotri (NH 98) and Rishikesh-Badrinath (NH 58) national highways, disrupting traffic.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: NH 94 and NH 58 in Tehri Garhwal district blocked due to boulders and rubbles following rainfall. People take alternate routes for commuting, risking their lives. Visuals from Phakot. (27.08.2021) pic.twitter.com/PrpuS8pTMb — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

According to a video shared by agency ANI, people were seen taking dangerous routes for travelling as the highways were blocked due to boulders and rubbles all around. Speaking on the matter, Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate, Iva Ashish Srivastava informed about the closing of NH 58 and NH 94. She spoke about the bad situation in the alternate routes as well. Efforts are underway for clearing the roads and concerned officers are also present for helping in the work, she added. DM Srivastava further said that the traffic will remain suspended on these routes until they are fully repaired.

Heavy landslides triggered by rainfall led to the blocking of roads at several places after which a large portion of NH 94 caved in the Tehri district. Furthermore, landslide debris has also blocked NH 58. Cracks have appeared at multiple spots on these stretches. Also, several roads in the flood-affected areas of Dehradun were damaged in the rains.

Uttarakhand rains

Heavy to very heavy rainfall followed by cloudbursts have caused flooding and landslides in Uttarakhand over the past few days. According to the State Disaster Management, waterlogging has led to severe damage in the state. Heavy rains and cloudbursts have affected the local people in Dehradun damaging electric poles, trees, and houses. Also, two-wheelers were seen getting swept away. As a result of this, the Maldevta-Sahastradhara Link road caved in and merged with a river in Dehradun. The weather department has already issued a warning in the state and predicted more rains.

(Image: Twitter-@PushkarDhami)