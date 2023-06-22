Uttarakhand: Eight Pilgrims Feared Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In Munsiyari

Eight pilgrims were feared killed and four seriously injured on Thursday when the car they were travelling in fell into a 600-metre-deep gorge in Munsiyari.

An SDRF team has been dispatched to the spot but the rescuers are yet to reach the victims in the gorge, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Rina Joshi said.

The accident occurred around 7.30 am when the pilgrims from Sama village in Bageshwar district were on their way to Kokila Devi temple in Hokra, Didihat SDM Anil Kumar Shukla said.

Heavy rains last night had muddied the road, leaving little of it fit to drive on, locals said.

"The debris that had accumulated on the road due to heavy rains last night left little drivable space," said Sundar Singh, a resident of Hokra Village.