Uttarakhand Floods Visuals Capture Havoc Caused By Incessant Downpour; NDRF Deployed

Quick links:
Following heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand triggering a flood-like situation, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the situation. He has decided to be with people in Chamapawat on Tuesday.
An incident of cloudburst was reported in a village of Ramgarh in the Nainital district. People feared being trapped under the debris. Teams of Police and administration rushed to the spot for relief.
NDRF team conducting rescue operation in Uttarakhand shared visuals of the disaster caused by heavy rainfall. People are feared to be trapped in several parts of the state including Nainital.
Visuals from Uttarakhand as Nainital Lake overflowed and flooded the streets of the city & entered the buildings and houses. People were seen struggling through the waterlogged area.
A total of 10 NDRF teams have been deployed in different parts of the state to carry out rescue operations. Meanwhile, teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also carrying out relief work.
Visuals from Gaula River in Haldwani where the bridge was getting washed away due to rise in water level. Locals gathered there to alert a motorcyclist, who turned away considering the situation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ajay Bhatt and took stock of the heavy rainfall in the state since October 18.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state over the next few days. Rescue operation underway.