Uttarakhand Floods Visuals Capture Havoc Caused By Incessant Downpour; NDRF Deployed

Uttarakhand has been witnessing unprecedented rainfall for the past two days. Both the Prime Minister and Home Minister took stock of situation from CM Dhami.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Uttarakhand CM takes stock of heavy rainfall
Republic

Following heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand triggering a flood-like situation, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the situation. He has decided to be with people in Chamapawat on Tuesday.

Cloudburst incident reported in Uttarakhand
ANI

An incident of cloudburst was reported in a village of Ramgarh in the Nainital district. People feared being trapped under the debris. Teams of Police and administration rushed to the spot for relief.

NDRF team conducting rescue operation
NDRF

NDRF team conducting rescue operation in Uttarakhand shared visuals of the disaster caused by heavy rainfall. People are feared to be trapped in several parts of the state including Nainital.

People stranded in Uttarakhand waterlogging
ANI

Visuals from Uttarakhand as Nainital Lake overflowed and flooded the streets of the city & entered the buildings and houses. People were seen struggling through the waterlogged area.

10 NDRF teams deployed in parts of Uttarakhand
NDRF

A total of 10 NDRF teams have been deployed in different parts of the state to carry out rescue operations. Meanwhile, teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also carrying out relief work.

Bridge getting washed away due to water level rise
ANI

Visuals from Gaula River in Haldwani where the bridge was getting washed away due to rise in water level. Locals gathered there to alert a motorcyclist, who turned away considering the situation.

Uttarakhand police officials in action
Republic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ajay Bhatt and took stock of the heavy rainfall in the state since October 18.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in the state
Republic

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state over the next few days. Rescue operation underway.

An elephant stranded in Gaula river of Uttarakhand
ANI

In a video, an elephant was seen stranded on a piece of land in a raging Gaula river, between Halduchaur and Lalkuan. The Forest Department is currently rescuing it, with its movement being monitored.

