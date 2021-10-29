Uttarakhand Govt Data Shows 79 Lost Their Lives Due To Natural Disasters From Oct 17-19

As per an official statement released by the Uttarakhand administration, 79 deaths were reported in the state from October 17 to October 19 as a result of natural disasters caused by heavy rainfall in the state.

During the month of October, Uttarakhand saw non-stop rainfall, which resulted in flooded roads, landslides, and river overflows, stranding people in various locations. According to government data provided on Friday, 24 occurrences of injury and three cases of missing people were reported between October 17 and October 19.

Nainital recorded the highest number of deaths, with 35, followed by Champawat with 11. The rain also caused widespread devastation in the form of landslides, house collapses, and deluges, resulting in the deaths and destruction of property across the state. In those three days, a total of 232 homes were damaged.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already stated that he will donate his salary for the month of October 2021 to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). His donation to the CMRF was announced in the aftermath of the recent natural disaster in the state. Pushkar Singh Dhami recently met with their relatives in the village to express grief over their loss.

Uttarakhand Death Toll

Meanwhile, the bodies of two people who went missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Chamoli district on October 19 have been found, bringing the total number of people killed in Uttarakhand by rain-related accidents to 79. Rescuers pulled their bodies from the wreckage a short distance from their village on Thursday, officials said. They had gone to repair a drinking water pipeline near their village when they were buried in avalanche debris. They were identified as Bharat Singh Negi, 48, and Virendra Singh, 33, both of Dungri village.

Uttarakhand rains situation

The Uttarakhand state is in dire condition as a result of floods and rain, and search and rescue activities are currently underway in various regions. Uttarakhand reported a substantial increase in flood-related mortality on October 19. Floods in Nainital, Almora, Pauri area, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, and Bageshwar have destroyed more than 50 homes. Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, had also arrived in Dehradun, where he conducted an airborne reconnaissance of the state's flood-affected areas.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)