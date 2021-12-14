Uttarakhand Health Minister Sustains Minor Injuries After Car Accident

Uttarakhand Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on December 14 received minor injuries after his car met with an accident while travelling from Thalisain to Dehradun. As per reports, the Minister is safe and has been shifted to Pabo Hospital. More details are awaited.

How did the accident take place?

Minister Rawat's vehicle overturned due to frost on the road between Bharsar and Chaurikhal in Pauri, said reports. He was accompanied by UCF Chairman Matwar Singh Rawat, District Cooperative Bank (Pauri) President Narendra Rawat and his staff.

Earlier in the day, before the accident, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat reportedly inaugurated an ultrasound machine at Community Health Center in Thalisain on Tuesday. At the event, he had reportedly said that earlier, patients and pregnant women had to travel 100km away to Srinagar, Pauri or Satpuli for ultrasound, but now people will not have to face problems due to the presence of ultrasound machines in the district.

