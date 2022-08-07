Uttarakhand: Landslide In Champawat Blocks NH-09; Debris Clearing Operation Underway

Amid heavy rains in several parts of Uttarakhand, the National Highway NH-09 has been blocked due to the landslide in Champawat area on Sunday. The NH-09 connects Punjab's Malout town in the west and Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh in the east.

After getting the information regarding the landslide at NH 09, the authorities launched a debris clearing operation and subsequently earthmovers -- JCB machines were brought to clear the debris on the NH 09 in Champawat. It is to mention that as Uttarakhand features mountainous terrain, heavy rainfall mixed with the already weakened slopes causes heavy flooding and landslides in the region.

Notably, the administration has said that the clearing operation will be completed soon and they will restore the traffic as well. Local police have also been deployed to halt the traffic and advise the commuters not to advance further near the landslide-affected area as the clearing operation is underway. No casualties have been reported in this landslide incident, according to the officials.

Surge in landslides incidents in Uttarakhand

There has been an increase in the incidents of landslides in Uttarakhand after the arrival of the monsoon season. Earlier, due to the heavy rains, a series of landslides occurred in the Nainital district on July 29, wiping away a major portion of the key Nainital-Bhowali road. The officials reported that the restoration work would take at least a week, PTI reported. Notably, Cheenagarh-Amjad-Midar, Bhalyuti, Konta-Kokad, Siltona-Bajudi, Fatehpur-Bail Basani, Bajun-Adhuda, Bhorsa-Pinoro and Kainchi-Hartapa are among the other roads that were blocked.