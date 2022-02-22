Following the unfortunate incident from Uttarakhand's Champawat district where 14 people died after the vehicle fell into a gorge, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the news of casualties in the accident. Extending his condolences to the aggrieved families, the President also wished for a speedy recovery of the injured people.

Tweeting in Hindi, he wrote, 'Deeply saddened to hear the news of many casualties in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Champawat. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery.'

Earlier in the day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also took to his Twitter and extended his condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, he said, 'Saddened by the loss of lives in a road accident in Champawat, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was among the first to tweet about the same also offered his condolences and further informed that the local administration has been engaging in providing relief and rescue work. Apart from that, he also announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives while the injured will be given Rs 50,000 each.

14 dead after vehicle falls in a deep gorge

The incident took place near Uttarakhand's Champawat district near Sukhidhang Reetha Sahib road when a vehicle carrying a group of people fell into a gorge. The massive accident resulted in the death of 14 people while several were injured and were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. As informed by the Kumaon Deputy Inspector General of Police Nilesh Anand Bharne, the group was returning from a wedding when the accident occurred. While a team of the State Disaster Response Force is currently working for rescue and relief work, it has created a situation of tension in the area.

This incident came just a day after another wedding vehicle met with an accident killing nine people including the groom in Rajasthan. The passengers were travelling to Ujjain for the wedding when their SUV met with the accident and fell into the Chambal river in Kota.

