Uttarakhand: Niti Border Road Connecting India-China Border Blocked After Landslides

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Thursday announced that the Niti Border road connecting the India-China border in Uttarakhand's Joshimath has been blocked for a week. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the recurring landslides hitting the area.

"We are facing difficulty in opening the road because of the recurring landslides. The pedestrian movement has also been blocked. We are taking the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to make an alternative way for people. The rescue operation is underway," said BRO.

Chamoli landslide

This development comes a week after a landslide occurred close to Joshimath-Badrinath National Highway near the Thaing village in Chamoli district. Huge rocks and boulders broke off from mountains due to the incessant rainfall which blocked at least three highways and around 100 motor roads in various parts of Uttarakhand. Owing to the Chamoli landslide, and subsequent decision to block the Niti border road, people from at least a dozen villages of the valley will be stuck at their homes with no supply to facilities.

Lakshman Butola, the head of the village Suki Bhalgaon told ANI that there were at least 12-13 villages in the valley and they were are not able to communicate with the people there. "Those people are stuck without food or health facilities. They should be provided immediate help," he said.

Several parts of North India including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have witnessed massive landslides this month. On August 11, a major avalanche struck the Kinnaur area of Himachal Pradesh. A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus with 30 seats and four cars were among the vehicles found under the rubble. Rescue operations are still ongoing in the region. The death toll from the Kinnaur Nigul sari landslide has risen to 25 and as per reports, more than five persons are still missing.

(With Agency Inputs)