Uttarakhand Rains: 8 Shops Washed Away Due To Massive Floods, Hundreds Stranded

As heavy rains continue to lash parts of Uttarakhand, around eight shops were completely damaged and some even washed away due to a rise in the water level in Uttarkashi.

According to reports, shops in multiple locations across Uttarkashi's Purola were damaged due to the increase in the water level of Kumola Khad following heavy rains. Visuals from the site show the shops getting washed away as rainwater continues to flow at high speed in the areas.

In similar incidents from other parts of the state, torrential rains have caused heavy damage in mountain regions to plains where other structures including ATMs and jewellery shops were washed away, while highways and roads also remained blocked due to the rain.

Passengers along with local people in huge numbers were also displaced and stranded in several places, causing a disruption in normal lives.

On the other hand, in another incident from Dehradun, incessant heavy rainfall in the Chharba village of Vikasnagar tehsil in Dehradun caused a flood-like situation earlier in the morning. A team of the SDRF team also reached the spot and rescued the people.

Speaking about the impact of heavy rains, debris has accumulated on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road while trees have also fallen leading to the closure of roads. Rescue operations are presently underway to resume normal traffic on the road and further clear the debris.

IMD predicts heavy rains for several districts in Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department has already issued an orange alert for various districts across the state. Some of the places including Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and Bhageshwar are expected to receive heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lighting on Thursday.

Light to moderate rains is expected in the state between August 11 and 13.

With torrential downpours lashing the entire state for the last few weeks now, the water level in many rivers is flowing above the normal level. Recently, a bridge connecting Panchpuri Gadhmirpur to Suman Nagar in Haridwar was washed away in flash floods.

Concerning such a situation, IMD has also advised avoiding going near streams and rivers and also relocating to safer places if possible.

Image: ANI