Uttarakhand: SDRF Rescues Labourers Stranded On Island Near Maneri Dam In Uttarkashi

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rescued labourers who were stranded on an island near Maneri Dam in the Uttarkashi district of the state. On Thursday, the SDRF team received information about some people being stranded on the island near Maneri Dam and after reaching the site, the officials came to know that those entrapped on the island were daily labourers who lived near the dam.

It was discovered that the other route through which the labourers living near the Maneri Dam used to come to the island had been washed away due to the rising water level of the Bhagirathi river, leaving these labourers stranded on the other side of the island. Notably, the Maneri Dam is a concrete gravity dam on the Bhagirathi River in Uttarakhand, located in Maneri, 8.5 kilometres east of Uttarkashi.

The SDRF team worked late into the night of Thursday to rescue everyone who was stuck on the island. They built a river crossing bridge out of rope and utilised it to transport the labourers to safety. Earlier, SDRF informed ANI that they rescued three labourers from the island.

It is pertinent to mention that several SDRF teams are also deployed in Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra to avoid any mishaps during the pilgrimage. Notably, SDRF is raised by the states themselves to quickly respond to disasters.

SDRF rescue trekker from forest in Tehri

Earlier in February, a trekker from Meerut, stranded in a forest beyond Shivpuri in the Tehri district, was rescued safely by the State Disaster Response Force personnel. A team led by Sub-Inspector Niraj Chauhan rushed to the spot immediately after getting the information about the stranded trekker. When they reached the spot, they found out that a group of three trekkers had started the trek from the hotel where they were staying, but lost their way. Two of them somehow came down groping their way back but one was still stuck somewhere in the forests.

SDRF personnel eventually traced him after a six-hour-long search and rescue operation. As the trekker was unable to walk, SDRF personnel brought him to the main road carrying him on their back. He has been identified as a 23-year-old Parva Garg, a resident of the Gandhi Nagar area of Meerut.