Uttarkashi Bus Accident: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Assures Magisterial Probe Into Incident

After a tragic incident where a bus carrying Char Dham yatris fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Republic and said that out of 30 people on board, 26 people have lost their lives in the fatal accident.

Speaking to Republic over the Uttarkashi bus accident, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "It is a very sad incident. Home Minister Amit Shah has sent NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams there. A rescue and relief operations are underway. We are also in touch with the Madhya Pradesh government. And from here, DM and SP are also going on the spot. Weare in touch with Max Hospital (Dehradun) and AIIMS Rishikesh and other hospitals also. There were a total of 30 people on board and 26 casualties have been reported." When asked about the reason for the accident, CM said, "Investigation will be carried out under magistrate."

Search and rescue operation concluded

Notably, a bus carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh's Panna, met with a fatal accident near Uttarkashi's Damta on Sunday when it fell into a gorge. After getting the information, police and SDRF immediately reached the spot and started a search and rescue operation. The officials from Uttarkhand police on Monday announced that the search and rescue operation in the Uttarkashi bus accident has been completed. "The search and rescue operation has concluded. A total of 26 people died in the accident, and 4 are injured. The injured have been sent to Higher Centre for their treatment," Uttarkhand police said, according to ANI.

Uttarkashi bus accident | The search and rescue operation has concluded. A total of 26 people died in the accident, and 4 are injured. The injured have been sent to Higher Centre for their treatment: Uttarakhand Police

The bus had a total of 30 people, including 28 pilgrims.





CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets injured

On Sunday night, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he was leaving for Uttarakhand's Dehradun to take stock of relief operations pertaining to a bus accident of pilgrims Panna district. After his arrival, CM Chouhan went to the Disaster Control Room in Dehradun and took the information regarding the bus accident. "I'm here at the Disaster Control Room in Dehradun. I've taken complete information from the spot. DM, SP, DIG, NDRF and SDRF teams are present at the incident site. 2 persons have not been traced yet. 3 injured were admitted to Max hospital," he told ANI.

Dehradun, Uttarakhand | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets people who got injured in the bus accident in Uttarkashi district yesterday, June 5





Earlier before arriving in Dehradun, CM Chouhan took to his Twitter and said, "When such a big accident has happened in Uttarakhand, I cannot sleep. I am leaving for Dehradun immediately. A team of senior officials including Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh, DGP, Home Secretary is also going with me. Our sympathies are with those who have lost their families."

Notably, the bus was carrying 30 pilgrims from the Panna district in Madhya Pradesh and left Haridwar at 10:00 AM on Sunday, June 5. The accident took place on the Yamunotri National Highway between Damta and Bernigad where 26 people lost their lives.