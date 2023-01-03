Vande Bharat Express Again Attacked With Stones In West Bengal; Two Days In A Row

Another incident of stone pelting on the brand new Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was reported in West Bengal on Tuesday. The first such incident was reported on Monday, January 3 in Malda.

The stone pelting marks were found on the glass surface of coach no C-3 and C-6. The damage was noticed when the train reached Malda town railway station.

"On 03.01.23, at about 17.57 hrs, Train No. 22302 DN (Vande Bharat Exp) arrived at MLDT. On checking found a stone pelting mark on the glass surface of coach no. C-3 and C-6. On enquiry, it came to know that in the morning around 13.20 hrs, while the said train was going in up direction towards NJP, before arriving at NJP in the yard area the stone pelting incident happened in both C-3 and C-6 coach," according to an official statement.

"The same incident of stone pelting had been taken place yesterday i.e 02.01.2023 at Kumarganj stn under RPF/POST/SAMSI, DIV-Katihar, NFR, as a result, a case had been registered by Samsi post u/s- 154 of Rly act," the statement added.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under section 154 of the Railways Act at RPF post, New Jalpaiguri Junction railway station.

On Monday, the glass door of coach number C13 of 22303 Vande Bharat Express were damaged by stone pelting. The incident took place near Kumarganj railway station, around 50 km from Malda town.

Following the latest stone-pelting, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted that the West Bengal CM's silence over the matter equates with approval.

Vande Bharat attacked again in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee didn’t act after the train was attacked last night, and it has only emboldened the vandals, who are likely aligned to the TMC. Her silence is eloquent. She has taken her apathy for central Govt initiatives in WB too far. pic.twitter.com/Q6oTAPrlP9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 3, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually had flagged off Vande Bharat Express from Howrah station on December 30.

During the inauguration event, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers had raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans following which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to get up on the stage from where the train was flagged off.

The incident created a major row, with the Trinamool Congress criticising the "political slogans" at a government event while the BJP tried to downplay the incident, with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw saying that nothing had happened to cause any angst as party workers often raise slogans