Vehicle hits men standing beside Assam road, 3 killed

Diphu, Apr 19 (PTI) At least three persons standing beside a highway were killed and one person was injured when a vehicle hit them in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place in Dengaon area when the victims were standing beside NH 39 with a stack of bamboo that they had collected from nearby jungles.

The deceased have been identified as Biren Engti, Sarthe Timung, and Monai Ronghang, while Dhonsing Teron was injured.

Police said overspeeding may have caused the accident.

The injured has been admitted to Diphu Medical College and Hospital, they added. PTI COR SSG MM MM

