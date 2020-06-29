Car In Sharad Pawar's Convoy Overturns On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; NCP Chief Unscathed

A vehicle in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar's convoy overturned on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday. The incident happened at around 10.15 am when Pawar's convoy was travelling from Pune to Mumbai on the Expressway, as per the Pune Rural Police.

The vehicle which allegedly overturned belonged to the Maharashtra Police. There were 3-4 police personnel in the vehicle, who are reported to be safe, surviving the accident with only minor injures.

Sharad Pawar's vehicle is reported to have escaped the accident, passing on safely.

