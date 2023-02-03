Vehicles In Akhilesh Yadav's Cavalcade Collide, Injured Hospitalised, SP Leader Safe

Several vehicles in Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s cavalcade collided near Farhat Nagar Railway Crossing. The injured have been hospitalised. The SP chief has reportedly moved on with his programme.

It is said that the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was coming to Baithapur village of Harpalpur area of Hardoi to participate in a Manglik ceremony. According to the information, suddenly something came in front of the road. Due to this one vehicle applied brakes and the other vehicle collided with each other because of that. However, there was no damage to Akhilesh's car in this accident. The vehicles behind them had collided with each other.



Due to this, half a dozen vehicles running in the convoy collided with each other. The injured have been taken to the hospital.



As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police and other top officials reached the spot.



ASP Eastern Anil Kumar Yadav told that the vehicles of his supporters following Akhilesh Yadav's convoy collided with each other. It is said that the former chief minister left for Baithapur village in the Harpalpur area after meeting the workers at Mallawan at around 2 pm.



Near the Farhatnagar crossing turn in Madhouganj block, the speeding vehicles running in the convoy suddenly collided with each other from behind near the turn.

Half a dozen vehicles damaged



About half a dozen vehicles were damaged in the accident. At the same time, many people have also suffered minor injuries. On information, the police officers along with the ambulance reached the spot. After this the SP President was sent towards the destination. At the same time, the jam after the accident is being opened.

There was no damage to Akhilesh's car,

ASP East Anil Kumar Yadav told that the vehicles following Akhilesh Yadav's convoy collided with each other. The front part of the vehicles has been damaged in the accident. However, there was no damage to Akhilesh Yadav's vehicle. He has been sent for the programme.

Earlier on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Moradabad was in discussion. The Samajwadi Party had alleged that under the pressure of the Yogi government, the commissioner and DM did not allow Yadav's plane to land in Moradabad. SP said that this program was already fixed calling it highly condemnable and undemocratic.