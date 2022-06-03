Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: 30 Workers Fall Unconscious Owing To Gas Leakage; Condition Stable

In a shocking development on Friday, women workers fell unconscious after owing to gas leakage at Atchutapuram in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. Visuals showed unconscious women workers in a bus and them being taken to a medical facility. As per the preliminary information, nearly 30 workers were admitted to a hospital owing to gas leakage from Porus Laboratories. Moreover, 4 of these workers fell unconscious on the spot. Revealing that the gas was not fatal, Anakapalle SP Gowthami Sali stated that all workers are out of danger.

Giving details of the incident, SP Gowthami Sali remarked, "There's a veterinary drugs company called Porus. Right next to that, there's an other apparel company called Brandix, which is in 1000 acres land. Inside that campus, there's another company called Seeds Apparel India. There are 1800 people working in a shift. There was a small leak in the scrubber region of Porus company, which led to ammonia gas leakage in the adjacent company, Brandix India Apparel."

She added, "The staff present inside the Seeds Apparel India's hall complained of vomiting sensation and hence were shifted to the nearby hospitals. All the staff members were evacuated. The incident occurred at 12:30 pm. The people were shifted to two private hospitals in Atchutapuram and NTR hospital in Anakapalle."

Gas leak at LG Polymers

Incidentally, this is not the first incident of gas leakage reported from Andhra Pradesh in recent times. 11 persons died and more than a thousand others were exposed to the gas leak that commenced at about 2.30 am on May 7, 2020. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) tried to subside the effect by blowing water and people were asked to wear masks after wetting them in water. According to the then NDRF Director-General SN Pradhan, the leakage from the factory was minimal.

In a statement, LG Polymers stated that it was investigating the extent of the damage and the exact cause of the leak and deaths. Meanwhile, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the victims of the gas leak at the King George government hospital in Visakhapatnam and assured them all possible help. Thereafter, the state government announced a compensation of Rs.1 crore for the kin of the deceased, Rs.10 lakh for the seriously injured, Rs.1 lakh for the hospitalized, Rs.25,000 for those who received first aid and Rs.10,000 each for those affected in 5 villages.

As per the report submitted by High Power Committee (HPC) formed by the Andhra Pradesh government probing the gas leak, there was slackness on part of LG Polymers for the incident. The report mentioned that the alarm system did not function and the siren did not sound a warning at 36 places inside LG Polymers, leading to the mishap. The committee's chairperson Neerab Kumar Prasad said, "Non adherence of safety protocols, lack of timely emergency response measures, the adverse impacts and negligence were found and we have provided suggestions".