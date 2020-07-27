Vishakapatnam: Minor Fire Breaks Out In Container Yard Near Airport

A minor fire broke out in two containers in the Container Yards Corporation premises opposite the Vishakapatnam airport on Monday. A hazardous chemical called Aluminum Fluoride caught fire in a container yard gutting it completely.

Firefighters quickly jumped into action and it is learnt that the blaze has been controlled and any major damage has been averted. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Vizag Gas leak in L-G polymers

Gas leaked from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam in the early hours on May 8 and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius, killing at least 11 people and impacting about 1,000, many collapsing to the ground as they tried to escape the toxic vapours. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of chemical gas Styrene was leaked, according to sources. Among the dead were two children, aged six and nine, a first-year medical student and two people who fell into a well while fleeing the vapours from the plant, getting ready to reopen after the lockdown. Around 3,000 people were evacuated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta.

Last month, another gas leak was reported in a pharma company in the city. At least two workers were killed and four were taken to a hospital after a gas leak in a factory of Sainar Life Sciences in Visakhapatnam's Parawada.

