Vistara Aircraft Engine Hit By Tow Truck During Push Back At Mumbai Airport

Vistara flight which was scheduled to depart at 5am from Mumbai to Kolkata, was hit by tow truck minutes before the take-off. The flight had 140 passengers in it and the tow truck hit one of the engines of the airline. The flight, after being hit, couldn't take-off and the passengers were disembarked immediately. After 3 hours of the inconvenience, the passengers were departed through another aircraft. The Vistara Airline reported the incident to the DGCA and meanwhile necessary checks are being done by the airline.

Republic has accessed the video of the airline being hit by tow truck. The ground staff immediately was rushed to the spot, and after almost an hour one side of the stuck tow truck was pulled-off from the damaged engine.

Vistara issues statement on the incident

"While on ground, Vistara aircraft operating flight UK 775 from Mumbai to Kolkata on August 1 got hit by a ground service equipment, causing damage to one of the engines. The aircraft is undergoing necessary checks and repair. In the meantime, to minimize inconvenience to our customers, an alternate aircraft was immediately arranged. As always, safety of our customers and crew is most important to Vistara," said Vistara spokesperson.