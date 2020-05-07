Last Updated:

Vizag Gas Leak: Visakhapatnam CP Says Styrene Gas Leak Neutralised & FIR Registered

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena has stated that the Styrene gas leak that took place early on Thursday morning has been neutralized & an FIR filed

RK Meena

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena has stated that the Styrene gas leak that took place early on Thursday morning has been neutralized and that a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has reached the spot to asses the situation. The police Commissioner has also stated that an FIR had been registered in the case, amid at least 8 people dying and hundreds being hospitalised and evacuated.

CM Jagan departs for Vizag

Speaking to ANI, CP Meena said, "Gas has been neutralized. NDRF team has reached the spot. The maximum impact was in about 1-1.5 km but the smell was in 2-2.5 km. 100-120 ppl have been shifted to the hospital...FIR (has been) registered." He added that the authorities are conducting a door-to-door search.

The gas leak reportedly took place early in the morning and around 2,000 Mt tonnes of Styrene gas has leaked from the plant. 

CM Reddy has also directed the Visakhapatnam district collector to ensure proper medical care for the affected people.

PTI reported District Collector V Vinay Chand stating that some individuals were in a critical condition and that around 70 people had been admitted to King George Hospital after for treatment. 

