Vizag Gas Leak: CM Jagan Orders Officials To Pay Ex-gratia To Kin Of Deceased Immediately

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday ordered the officials to immediately pay the ex gratia to the family of the people died in Vizag gas leak incident. During a review meeting on the gas incident, the Chief Minister told officials that the compensation to those hospitalized should be paid by Monday, according to a release by Andhra Pradesh CMO.

CM Jagan sought details from officials

Reddy sought details from officials on the treatment of people who are hospitalized and the steps being taken to plug and neutralise the gas levels and making it safe for the surrounding areas. The officials, present in the meeting told the Chief Minister that the styrene content has reached safe levels in the atmosphere and works are being monitored by experts.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the officials to ensure that the villagers should be allowed only after taking proper sanitisation and safety measures. He also ordered to compensate others who were affected.

CM Jagan, on Thursday, had announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore for the kin of those deceased in the Vishakhapatnam gas leak tragedy. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs for those staying in the vicinity of the factory.

Probe in the matter underway

Addressing the media hours after the gas leak, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy assured people of Andhra Pradesh that the state government will help the victims of the gas leak and those staying in the vicinity as well. He informed that a probe is already underway and promised that the government will not hesitate to take any action against the company and owners. "I will ask the company to provide jobs for those staying in the vicinity," CM Jagan said in the briefing.

The Andhra Pradesh CM also observed that animals have been affected by the gas leak as well and announced an ex gratia of Rs 20,000 for the owners of animals affected. He also announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 for people undergoing treatment due to the gas leak. CM Jagan informed that around 1,500 people were residing in the vicinity where the gas leak happened and informed that the state's Chief Secretary will stay in Vishakhapatnam for two days to look over the presiding activities.

At least 11 people lost their lives and about 1,000 others were exposed to a gas leak at a factory in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on May 7.

(With ANI inputs)