Vizag Gas Leak: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Announces Ex-gratia Of Rs 1 Cr To Kin Of Deceased

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the kin of those deceased in the Vishakhapatnam gas leak tragedy. The Chief Minister has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs for those staying in the vicinity of the factory. 10 people are believed to have lost their lives in the gas leak that happened during early hours on Thursday.

Probe in the matter underway

Addressing the media hours after the gas leak, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy assured people of Andhra Pradesh that the state government will help the victims of the gas leak and those staying in the vicinity as well. The Chief Minister raised questions of over the tragedy and asked why the alarm wasn't triggered. He informed that a probe is already underway and promised that the government will not hesitate to take any action against the company and owners. "I will ask the company to provide jobs for those staying in the vicinity," said YSR in the briefing.

The Andhra Pradesh CM also observed that animals have been affected by the gas leak as well and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20,000 for the owners of animals affected. he also announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 for people undergoing treatment due to the gas leak. CM Jagan informed that around 1,500 people were residing in the vicinity where the gas leak happened and informed that the state's Chief Secretary will stay in Vishakhapatnam for two days to look over the presiding activities.

Gas leak in Vishakhapatnam

10 people have been killed and 70 were hospitalized after a chemical gas leakage at the LG Polymers factory in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. The gas leaked is believed to be Steyrene gas which affects the Central Nervous System of a human body and is suspected to have happened between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of the vicinity have been evacuated, however, the number of casualties is expected to rise.

The NDRF teams have neutralised the gas and FIR has been registered. Minister for Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy informed that a help-desk was set-up to assist the rescue operations in Vishakapatnam. The Minister asked the people not to panic and reassured that a team from the department was on the site and was manning the operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following the tragedy.

