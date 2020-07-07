Vizag Gas Leak: CM Jagan's Panel Submits Report; LG Polymers Blamed For 'slackness

A High Power Committee (HPC) formed by the Andhra Pradesh government probing the Styrene gas leak from LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam, has submitted its report to chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his camp office on Monday. On May 7, a gas leak from the plant in the wee hours resulted in the death of 12 people and hospitalisation of nearly 500.

Chairman of the committee Neerab Kumar Prasad submitted a voluminous 4,000 page report which went into the technical and other details and summarised that there was slackness on part of LG Polymers for the incident. Jaganmohan Reddy ordered that the report be placed on public domain to ensure transparency in governance.

Committee's findings

The committee chairman said that there was slackness on part of the company with regard to safety measures. The report mentioned that at 36 places inside LG Polymers, the alarm system did not function and the siren did not sound a warning, leading to the mishap.

"There were no proper preventive mechanism to avert such incidents and the warning siren facility was also not in order. Non adherence of safety protocols, lack of timely emergency response measures, the adverse impacts and negligence were found and we have provided suggestions," Neerab said.

The report mentioned that the accident took place due to uncontrolled Styrene vapour release from the N6 tank. "Temperature in the tank rose substantially, which resulted in vapourisation of Styrene liquid and increase in the pressure in the tank," it said.

Among the notable findings, the report mentioned that poor design of the styrene tank, insufficient knowledge among staff about chemical properties of styrene, especially during storage conditions, inadequate refrigeration and faulty cooling system, poor safety protocol and management systems, inadequate risk assessment response, absence of circulation and mixing systems, total breakdown of the emergency response of the procedures and non-following of safety protocol by the authorities during the lockdown period were responsible for the accident.

After reviewing the committee's findings, chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy opined that the report will serve as guidelines on how to avert mishaps and if necessary we will make necessary amendments to the existing laws to this effect.

"Based on the report, the industries should be classified into green and white and should be relocated far from residential colonies so that people should not suffer. All concerned departments should bring out a foolproof action plan and protocols", Jagan said.

The committee held discussions will all stake holders, experts from state and central organisations, health activists, eyewitnesses, NGOs and examined 1250 questions raised by public through 250 e-mails and 180 phone calls and messages besides speaking to affected people.

