Vizag Gas Leak: Nirmala Sitharaman Expresses Condolences, Says The Incident Is 'worrying'

Finance Minister Sitharaman expressed her condolences to the families of the people who have died due to a gas leak at a private chemical plant in Vizag in Vishakhapatnam. Taking to Twitter, she called the incident 'worrying', and stated that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the state government are doing their duties. She further expressed her prayers for the safety of the people.

At the time of publishing, at least eight people, including one child, are confirmed to have died, while over 200 people were hospitalised after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am.

Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. While the officials are still attempting to break open homes to rescue people, dozens of persons are said to be affected by the leak and are complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes. According to RK Meena, Police Commissioner, Vishakapatnam, the impact of the gas leak is said to be around 1-1.5 km but the smell of the styrene gas was felt 2.5km away.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Vishakapatnam at 11:45 am to meet victims and monitor rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) at 11 AM. The casualty toll is feared to rise.

