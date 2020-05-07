Vizag Gas Leak: Principal Secy To PM Chairs High-level Meet; Team Of Experts To Be Sent

Principal Secretary to PM Modi Dr P K Mishra held a high-level review meeting with Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, along with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on the Vizag gas leak incident that came to light earlier in the day. Director of AIIMS, Dr Randeep Guleria and top medical experts were also present in the meeting.

Dr Mishra has directed a team of experts to be immediately sent to Vizag along with measures for relief, rescue and short term as well as term medical impact. A detailed press brief will be held at NMC at 2.15 pm today.

PM Modi chairs meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following the chemical gas leak tragedy at Vishakapatnam on Thursday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present in the meeting chaired by PM Modi.

Vizag gas leak incident

Nine people have been killed and nearly 70 hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag in the early hours of Thursday, officials said, in the latest update at the time of publishing. The casualty toll is likely to rise.

The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilised.

Dozens of persons are said to be affected by the leak, complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes.

