Vizag Gas Leak: RR Venkatapuram Villagers Flock To Street, Demand Govt To Close Factory

Residents of the RR Venkatapuram village who bore the brunt of the gas leak from LG polymers factory took to the streets on Saturday demanding the government to close the factory. As many as 11 people, including two children, were killed and thousands evacuated after Steryene gas leaked from LG Polymers factory in the wee hours of Thursday. Following the mishap, the villagers took to the streets on Saturday, demanding the closure of the factory as it was of no use to them.