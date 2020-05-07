Vizag gas leak: Israel's ambassador to India expresses condolences & prayers over tragedy

The gas tragedy in Vishakhapatnam sent shockwaves not just in India, but across the world on Thursday. Apart the citizens, leaders and celebrities from various fields expressing their grief, officials related to India also reacted. Israel’s ambassador to India Ron Malka too expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Ambassador Ron Malka took to Twitter to convey his thoughts and prayers with the people of Vishakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over the tragedy.

Here’s the post:

On behalf of the people of Israel, I send our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased in the #VizagGasLeak. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Visakhapatnam and @AndhraPradeshCM in the wake of this tragedy. — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) May 7, 2020

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers and many other notable names had expressed their thoughts over the tragedy. Film stars too were disturbed by the developments.

At least nine persons, including one child, have died and over 200 have been hospitalised due to the leakage of over 2000 mt tonnes of styrene gas from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. The casualty toll is feared to rise. The incident is reported to have taken place betwee 3 AM and 4 AM on Thursday.

The leakage has been neutralised, Visakhapatnam CP confirmed. PM Modi chaired a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority while CM Reddy is on his way to the disaster site.

Local police, fire brigade and a naval team with breathing sets, portable Air Compressor and two Naval ambulances have been mobilised. The municipal authorities have urged locals in the areas to stay indoors and use wet cloth to cover their face. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated.

