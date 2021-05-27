Vizag: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Electric Sub-station In Visakhapatnam

At roughly 3.30 am on Thursday, May 26, a fire broke out at AP Transco's 132 kV electrical sub-station in Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam. As per reports, Assistant district fire officer Gopi Krishna informed that three fire tenders were brought to the scene and the fire was put out in approximately two hours.

Fire at a substation in Visakhapatnam

There were no fatalities or injuries among the members. However, because the transformers contained a large amount of transformer oil, it took some time to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated, and the damage to the property is being calculated. The fire was major in nature, according to the early assessment, and certain components of the substation were destroyed. As of now, the electricity sub-station is back. According to reports, the situation has brought under control as the fire broke out early in the morning.

Another fire incident in Vizag

In another incident, on Tuesday, May 25, afternoon, a major fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) refinery in Visakhapatnam. The fire started out in one of the refinery's crude processing units, according to officials at the HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam. The plant authorities stated that the fire had been extinguished and that safety precautions and firefighting had been implemented immediately. There has been no casualty and there is no danger to the public, they stated, adding that all other refinery operations are regular. When it first erupted, the fire, on the other hand, appeared to be volcanic in nature. DCP Aishwarya Rastogi, speaking about the big fire incident, claimed that a blast was detected at HPCL's Unit-3 plant. Fire tenders are already on the scene, according to the DCP and more are being dispatched. The cause of the tragedy is yet unknown, according to Aishwarya Rastogi.

Also, Earlier this week, a fire broke out on the second floor of a four-story British-era building here at the Bengal government's department of youth services and sports. The flames, which were discovered at 8.50 pm, immediately engulfed two stories of the central Kolkata building, according to a fire department officer. He noted that at least six fire tenders were dispatched to extinguish the flames and that no one was injured as a result of the event.

Picture Credit: RepublicWorld