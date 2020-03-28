COVID-19: VP Naidu Donates One Month's Salary To PM's National Relief Fund

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday contributed a month's salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to strengthen the government's efforts in combating COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice President described COVID-19 as a calamity of extremely severe nature, which has claimed a heavy toll of life across the globe.

He said that India is fighting the pandemic by taking timely and emergent measures from time to time under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. This is my small contribution to the cause, Naidu said.

Other Leaders donate salary

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that he will be donating his one month salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, he appealed to everyone to come forward and contribute to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

I have decided to donate my one month salary to Prime Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19. My appeal to all, come forward and contribute for fight against this pandemic. #IndiaFightsCorona — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 26, 2020

On March 24 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday decided to donate his one month's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund which has been set up to fight the war against the novel Coronavirus.

Contributing one month’s salary to the PM Relief Fund setup to fight COVID-19.

We’re all in this together.#coronavirusindia — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) March 24, 2020

A total of over 800 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals so far. 19 person have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. Globally, the virus has infected 594,276 and 27,247 people have died so far.

(with ANI inputs)