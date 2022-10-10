On Sunday, the wall of an under-construction showroom in Mohali City Centre being built on Mohali Airport road collapsed leaving two dead and two others injured. According to police, as many as eight labourers were feared to be buried under the debris when part of the building collapsed.

Punjab | Wall of an under-construction showroom under Mohali City Center being built on Mohali Airport road. 8 labourers were buried under the debris out of which 4 have been rescued and sent to a hospital. One labour has lost his life: Mohali Police pic.twitter.com/oceX1Ywb7h — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Police on Sunday said that the four injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. An investigation has been initiated into the matter to know the exact cause of the incident.

Reportedly, DIG Rupnagar Range personally supervised the rescue operations at the Mohali City Centre building collapse.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Rupnagar Range Police said, “DIG Rupnagar Range personally supervised the rescue operations at the City Centre building collapse in Mohali. Two dead bodies and two injured have been retrieved and sent to the hospital. An FIR has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.”

DIG Rupnagar Range personally supervised the rescue operations at the City Centre building collapse in Mohali. 2 dead bodies and 2 injured retrieved & sent to hospital.

FIR registered and investigations started.

Strict legal action shall be ensured.#YourSafetyOurPriority pic.twitter.com/yL5bIsqhV8 — Rupnagar Range Police (@RupnagarRange) October 9, 2022

Speaking to reporters, Rupnagar Range DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "During rescue operations, police recovered two dead bodies and two have been injured. According to preliminary reports, both the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. A rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited."

Notably, the Rupnagar Range Police has assured strict legal action in the matter.