Last Updated:

Wall Of Under-construction Showroom Collapses Leaving 2 Dead, 2 Injured In Punjab's Mohali

The wall of an under-construction showroom under Mohali City Center being built on Mohali Airport road collapsed leaving 2 dead & 2 critically injured.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Republic


On Sunday, the wall of an under-construction showroom in Mohali City Centre being built on Mohali Airport road collapsed leaving two dead and two others injured. According to police, as many as eight labourers were feared to be buried under the debris when part of the building collapsed.  

Police on Sunday said that the four injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. An investigation has been initiated into the matter to know the exact cause of the incident. 

READ | PM Modi inaugurates cancer hospital in Punjab's Mohali, says health care a priority

Rupnagar Range Police personally supervising rescue ops

Reportedly, DIG Rupnagar Range personally supervised the rescue operations at the Mohali City Centre building collapse. 

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Rupnagar Range Police said, “DIG Rupnagar Range personally supervised the rescue operations at the City Centre building collapse in Mohali. Two dead bodies and two injured have been retrieved and sent to the hospital. An FIR has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.” 

READ | Mohali SSP says ‘unclear’ if MMS of 60 girls were recorded; team sent to HP to nab accused

Speaking to reporters, Rupnagar Range DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "During rescue operations, police recovered two dead bodies and two have been injured. According to preliminary reports, both the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. A rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited."

READ | India vs Australia T20I: What happened the last time Men in Blue met Aussies in Mohali?

Notably, the Rupnagar Range Police has assured strict legal action in the matter.

READ | Mohali blast kingpin and ISI-backed terror module operative arrested by Punjab police
READ | Punjabi singer Alfaaz critical after attack in Mohali, Honey Singh prays for well-being
First Published:
COMMENT