Watch | Bus Carrying 27 Passengers Plunges Into Water Body In Nainital

In light of the fresh western disturbances, several areas of the north are receiving heavy rains lately. A bus carrying 27 passengers had a narrow escape when it plunged into a rain-fed stream near the Tilmath Mahadev Temple in a village near Ramnagar Teda in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Friday, March 31.

A video showing the bus plunging into the water body that overflowed due to heavy rain in the state is making rounds on the internet. According to the SDM Gaurav Chatwal said, "The bus carrying 27 passengers was going from Ramnagar to Daun Pareva. All the passengers are safe."

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A bus plunged into a water body, which overflowed due to heavy rain near Tilmati Mahadev Temple of Ramnagar Teda, Nainital district. The bus carrying 27 passengers was going from Ramnagar to Daun Pareva. All the passengers are safe: SDM Gaurav Chatwal pic.twitter.com/PCMvdd0bj1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 31, 2023

Tehsildar Vipin Chandra Pant said, "The fire brigade and the administration were informed on time and they were safely evacuated from the bus."

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy downpours (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) lashed Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, on Friday, March 31.

Within these states, the regional met centres have issued heavy rain alerts over Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kulgam, and Kishtwar districts in Jammu-Kashmir, along with Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, Chamoli, Bageshar and Champawat.

Meanwhile, inclement weather in the form of scattered to widespread rains, thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms will continue over the Western Himalayan Region until Saturday, April 1. Several districts in Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir remain on an orange alert.