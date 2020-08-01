Last Updated:

WATCH: Massive Crane Collapses At Hindustan Shipyard In Visakhapatnam, 10 Dead

In a shocking incident, a giant crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Saturday killing 10 people.

In a shocking incident, a giant crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The unfortunate incident has claimed the life of 10 people, who were crushed to death after the heavy crane fell onto them. One person is reported to be injured, apart from the 10 deceased, according to  DCP Suresh Babu. 

As per agency sources, the crane had been undergoing repairs and officers were inspecting it when the tragic incident unfolded. In the video posted by news agency ANI, the crane can be seen falling into bits, collapsing onto the victims at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited's site. More details are awaited. 

