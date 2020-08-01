WATCH: Massive Crane Collapses At Hindustan Shipyard In Visakhapatnam, 10 Dead

In a shocking incident, a giant crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The unfortunate incident has claimed the life of 10 people, who were crushed to death after the heavy crane fell onto them. One person is reported to be injured, apart from the 10 deceased, according to DCP Suresh Babu.

As per agency sources, the crane had been undergoing repairs and officers were inspecting it when the tragic incident unfolded. In the video posted by news agency ANI, the crane can be seen falling into bits, collapsing onto the victims at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited's site. More details are awaited.

#WATCH A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu. pic.twitter.com/BOuz1PdJu3 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

Read: TDP Chief Naidu Terms Governor's Decision On Three Capitals In Andhra A 'historic Blunder'

Read: Andhra Pradesh Govt To Liberalise Inter-state Movement Of People