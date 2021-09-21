WATCH: Massive Fire At Apartment In Bengaluru Claims Lives Of 2 Women

Update at 7:50

Director-General of Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services, Amar Kumar Pandey informed that the incident was reported at around 4:30-4:45 PM and that the disaster occurred due to a domestic gas explosion.

"Initially one fire rescue team reached the spot at around 4:50-4:55 PM. After observing that the fire was big two more rescue teams were pressed into the operation. Though the complete investigation is still awaited. However, with the present information, the cause of the fire is a domestic gas explosion. We are still searching for the number of casualties and the search and rescue operation is still on. Until now, it is reported that two persons have died. We are now making efforts to take the body out from there," Pandey informed.

Update at 7:00

The fire that took place at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday, 21 September 2021, has now been dozed off. Two women, named Lakshmi Devi and Bhagya Rekha, from the same flat, have lost their lives in the incident, according to the firefighters. As per preliminary information, the cause of the fire has been reported as a gas leak.

Update at 5:40

According to the reports, the incident has claimed the life of one person while four others are still trapped inside the apartment. As per ANI, the fire broke out at an apartment in Devarachikkana Halli, Begur. The cause of the fire has been reported as a gas leakage in the pipeline this afternoon.

Bengaluru | Fire broke out at an apartment in Devarachikkana Halli, Begur due to gas leakage in pipeline around 3:30 pm, this afternoon. Three fire tenders at the spot: Fire department#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/InXOtx9t6W — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

A massive fire broke out at Ashrith Aspire Apartment near Devarachikkanahalli in Bengaluru, Karnataka in the wee hours on Tuesday leaving a woman trapped inside a flat on the third floor of the residential complex. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. No casualties have been reported yet.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.