WATCH: Fire Breaks Out At Kaza Toll In Andhra Pradesh's Guntur District; Truck Bears Brunt

A major accident was averted after a fire broke out at the Kaza toll gate in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. As per reports, the fire broke out after when a lorry's tyre burst during a toll payment at the Kaza toll gate. In the fire, the lorry which was traveling from Vijayawada to Guntur was burnt to cinders. However, no causality has been reported and the Police have started their investigation.

The visuals shows a very large part of the toll gate catching on fire, with vehicles still passing through, and in some cases, struggling to extricate themselves. The truck that caught on fire appears to be among those that couldn't move out fast enough. In the visuals, there don't appear to be any fire-fighting operations ongoing.

Active COVID-19 Cases In AP Falls Below One Lakh Mark

The active coronavirus cases fell below the one lakh mark to 99,057 in Andhra Pradesh as the state reported 8,110 fresh positives, 12,981 recoveries, and 67 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Thursday. The cumulative cases went up to 17,87,883 and recoveries to 16,77,063. The COVID-19 toll in the state touched 11,763. The two main hotspots East Godavari and Chittoor districts reported 1,416 and 1,042 fresh cases respectively in 24 hours. The remaining 11 districts added less than 1,000 new cases each. Kadapa district stopped just seven short of the one-lakh Covid-19 cases mark, adding 508 in a day. Chittoor saw 11 fresh fatalities, West Godavari nine, Visakhapatnam seven, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram six each, Guntur and Kurnool five each, Anantapuramu and Krishna four each, Kadapa three and SPS Nellore one in 24 hours. Prakasam district did not report any fresh death.