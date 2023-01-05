WATCH: First Visuals Of Earthquake From Jammu And Kashmir; Magnitude 5.9 In Afghanistan

Jammu and Kashmir were jolted by an earthquake on January 5, tremors of which were felt up to Uttarakhand. According to sources, the epicenter of the earthquake, which was of 5.9 magnitudes on the Richter scale is near the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan at a depth of roughly 200 km. Its effects, however, were felt in several parts of India, Pakistan, Tajikistan and other areas of central Asia.

In the first visuals that emerged from the Kashmir valley, people were seen on the roads as they came out in the open after experiencing the tremors.

The videos surfacing from several cities also showed ceiling fans and fruits hung at shops swaying due to the strong shock waves. The last time an earthquake was reported in northern India was on January 1, when tremors of magnitude 3.8 were felt in Delhi-NCR region. The effects were also felt in Haryana's Jhajjar, which according to NCS was the epicenter as the earthquake originated from a depth of 5 km.

Another earthquake was detected on November 12, 2022, as well with Nepal being its epicentre. NCS reported that the earthquake's magnitude was 5.4 and originated from a depth of 10 km.

In India, the effects of the earthquake were felt in cities like Srinagar, Chandigarh and other adjoining areas around the states. According to the National Centre of Seismology, the first quake was detected at 7:55 pm today around 79 km South of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

This is the second instance of a massive earthquake in Afghanistan as the previous one was reported in mid-2022. While the casualty numbers are yet to be reported from the latest one, the previous quake killed thousands of Afghanis.