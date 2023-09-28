Watch | Shocking ! Staff on video call keeps bag on throttle, train derails in Mathura

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, a stationary train rolled back to the tracks and climbed onto the platform at Mathura Junction Railway station late on Tuesday, September 26. There have been no casualties reported; however, a woman was injured. The incident has sparked a high-level investigation.

A security camera in the train captured the accident, and the video is now viral in all social media platforms.

Watch the video where the trains derails

Mathura Train accident caught on camera pic.twitter.com/gLyvZMlRyT — Harsh Tyagii (@tyagiih5) September 28, 2023

In the video which is being widely shared on social media, a railway worker can be seen entering the engine cabin after all passengers had left the train.

The employee, identified as Sachin, who can be seen talking on a video call, keeps his bag on the engine's throttle and gets busy on the call.

As a result of the bag’s pressure, the throttle moves forward, pushing the train towards the platform. The train suddenly begins to move, breaks the dead end, and half of it ascends onto the platform.

The Divisional Railway Manager Tej Prakash Agrawal stated that five people, including Sachin have been suspended and to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, a probe is underway.

Moreover, restoration work is underway at UP's Mathura junction.