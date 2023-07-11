Last Updated:

What Are Shelf Clouds That Appeared In Uttarakhand's Haridwar?

A video has gone viral on social media where formation of massive clouds is seen which is known as “shelf cloud” or “Arcus cloud.”

Abheet Sajwan
Spectacular cloud formation in Haridwar

Spectacular cloud formation in Haridwar


A video has surfaced online which shows the formation of huge clouds amidst monsoons in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. This rare phenomenon is known as 'shelf cloud.'

The video that was shared on Sunday, July 9,  by Anindya Singh @Anindya_veyron shows a massive cloud formation with the caption: “Shared by a friend. Shot today near Haridwar. Spectacular shelf cloud. #Manali #Storm #Rain #thunderstorm  #shelfcloud.”

Watch: What are shelf clouds that appeared in Uttarakhand's Haridwar?

Here's a look at the video:

As per a few experts, a “shelf cloud” or “Arcus cloud” generally forms along the leading edge of thunderstorms. It gets distinguished by a distinct solid line of clouds and the horizontal rotation is what adds to the striking visual appeal. The video has surprised a lot of people making them even more curious about the formation of a structure. The video shows the huge clouds having a wall-like structure.  

The video has received a tremendous response and has garnered 123.3 thousand views.

How does the Arcus cloud form?

The Weather Zone states that shelf clouds are formed when cold and dense air is pushed by the wind into a warmer air mass. This usually happens during thunderstorm's downdraft, when the cold air rushes downwards and spreads to create a powerful gust front.    

